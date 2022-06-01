Bulgaria: Hail affected 10,000 decares of Arable Land in Sadovo, some were Completely Destroyed

A civil aviation plane was the reason for not firing against the storm clouds that brought devastating hail to the town of Sadovo yesterday.

The hailstorm that spilled over the city for about 20 minutes happened in the late afternoon. According to BNT, 10,000 decares of arable land have been affected by the disaster, and it remains to be seen how many of them have been completely destroyed.

Apart from Sadovo, the crop was partially destroyed in the neighboring village of Cheshnegirovo.

"In some places the damage will be 100%," Sadovo Mayor Dimitar Zdravkov told BNR. According to his inspection, sunflower, corn and pepper plantations were destroyed.

More than 280 rockets were fired by the Executive Agency for Combating Hail in the Plovdiv region in the afternoon. Due to the ban between 4.15 p.m. and 4.31 p.m., one of the six cells of the storm cloud over the city could not be processed and it was the one that caused the damage.

