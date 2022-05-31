Sofia Pride Celebrates its 15th Anniversary on June 18

"Let's be proud" - this will be the motto of the 15th anniversary of "Sofia Pride", which will be held on June 18 this year in the capital of Bulgaria – Sofia.

As usual in recent years, in the week before the Pride, there will be a number of events of the LGBTQ+ community in our country. Exhibitions, sporting events, film screenings start on June 8 in Sofia.

Among them is "Laugh with GLAS", the first stand-up comedy show with a queer theme on June 13 at the Carousel Club, as well as "Open Proximity" - a photo exhibition by Lana Yanovska about the life of the LGBTQ+ community in Ukraine, which opens doors on June 16 at The Steps.

This year, for the first time in Sofia, the Pride Info Center will open, where everyone will be able to get information about the upcoming march, view an exhibition on the history of the Pride movement in the Balkans or buy various items. The center will be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 23 Shipka Street (entrance from Vasil Aprilov Street).

The Sofia Pride event itself, which according to the organizers is the largest in defense of human rights in Bulgaria, will start at 2 p.m. on June 18. At 4 p.m. will begin the traditional Pride concert, which will be attended by pop-folk singer Kamelia, Mila Robert, Ruth Koleva, Michaela Fileva, Preya, Victoria. For the first time the indie rock band Hayes & Y, Papi Hans, Dara Ekimova will participate. There is also a guest from Ukraine - Constantine, who arrives with his ballet.

After the concert, the traditional procession will being, whose route, as always, is kept secret. This year, too, a "counter-protest" is expected from various nationalist organizations. However, the Pride organizers are working with the Sofia Municipality to prevent tensions. This year there is a record number of volunteers - over 70 people.

More and more organizations and private companies support Sofia Pride - the US Embassy, ​​the Bulgarian Women's Fund, Walltopia, Ingram Micro, Paysafe, HPE, Mastercard, Absolut, Sutherland, EY and Accenture.

"The LGBTQ+ community in Bulgaria has strengthened together with Sofia Pride, which is expressed not only in the number of people but also in the fact that for them Pride is already something of theirs, which they know they will go to next year. At the same time, Pride reaches many people who have started seeking and defending their rights and conducting lawsuits, which, we hope, will grow into legislative changes," the organizers commented.

And they also note key successes in won cases - such as the case of the Bulgarian child of parents in a same-sex marriage, concluded abroad, in which the authorities initially refused to issue personal documents.

