The Accommodation of Ukrainian Refugees in Buffer Camps in Sarafovo and Elhovo begins Today

The resettlement of refugees from Ukraine in the buffer camps in Sarafovo and Elhovo begins today. Every refugee who wants to be accommodated in a state resort will go through one of the two buffer camps to assess his needs and decide which base to go to.

Today a group of Ukrainians is expected to leave Burgas for the camp in Elhovo. Before noon, about 40-50 people in Sunny Beach were waiting for a bus to take them to the resort of the Ministry of Defense in Sarafovo. It is strictly guarded and has a capacity of 200-250 people. A tent camp of about 700-800 tents will be built on the site to take in the possible refugee influx.

"Direct accommodation in state resorts of Ukrainian citizens is over. Anyone who wishes to be placed in a state resort must first go through a buffer camp, to establish their needs and then be directed to the relevant state resort. There is shelter, there is water, there is food, there are toilets, and especially in Sarafovo, this is a place where servicemen go to rest every year, even though Ukrainian citizens think that these conditions are inappropriate." - said Plamen Yanev, Deputy Governor of Burgas.

Ukrainian citizens waiting for the bus to Sarafovo in Sunny Beach said they did not know what awaited them.

"They didn't tell us anything. Last night I realized that there will be a bus and nothing more will be waiting for us today. We heard that they will move us to some barracks but we have children, I don't know what we will do. We won't stay if there are no normal conditions for life. We will ask for help from volunteers." - said Marina from Dnipro.

"Yesterday people moved them to the resort in Kiten. We are ready to go there. We don't need the sea, we don't need luxury - just normal conditions for children." - says Vika from Dnipro

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT