Azerbaijani Foreign Minister: We will Supply Gas to Bulgaria for 25 years

Business » ENERGY | May 31, 2022, Tuesday // 14:22
Bulgaria: Azerbaijani Foreign Minister: We will Supply Gas to Bulgaria for 25 years @TGenchovskaMFA, Twitter

Azerbaijan will supply gas to Bulgaria for 25 years, as agreed between the two countries. This was stated by the country's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

"Bulgaria is one of the three recipients of Azerbaijani gas in Europe. We are sure that the connection with Greece will be completed soon and Bulgaria will start receiving Azerbaijani gas through it. This will make a great contribution to the energy security of your country in this volatile time.", said Bayramov.

Bayramov is visiting Bulgaria at the invitation of Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan.

After the meeting, Genchovska expressed hope that the good co-operation would continue. She assured her Azerbaijani counterpart that diversification of energy supplies is a priority for the government and expressed hope that the connection with Greece would be completed soon so that Bulgaria could receive the entire amount of Azerbaijani gas through it.

"Russia's aggression has created a new geopolitical reality that threatens the security not only of the region but of Europe as a whole. In this context, we rely on Azerbaijan's contribution to energy security, which will also strengthen European and Euro-Atlantic security." said Genchovska.

The two discussed the war in Ukraine and the strengthening of economic co-operation, which includes the restoration of the Sofia-Baku direct airline. Our country has sent an invitation to visit Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, it became clear from Genchovska's words.

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, an exhibition has been arranged at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bayramov, genchovska, Bulgaria, azerbaijan, gas
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria