Azerbaijani Foreign Minister: We will Supply Gas to Bulgaria for 25 years

Azerbaijan will supply gas to Bulgaria for 25 years, as agreed between the two countries. This was stated by the country's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

"Bulgaria is one of the three recipients of Azerbaijani gas in Europe. We are sure that the connection with Greece will be completed soon and Bulgaria will start receiving Azerbaijani gas through it. This will make a great contribution to the energy security of your country in this volatile time.", said Bayramov.

Bayramov is visiting Bulgaria at the invitation of Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan.

After the meeting, Genchovska expressed hope that the good co-operation would continue. She assured her Azerbaijani counterpart that diversification of energy supplies is a priority for the government and expressed hope that the connection with Greece would be completed soon so that Bulgaria could receive the entire amount of Azerbaijani gas through it.

"Russia's aggression has created a new geopolitical reality that threatens the security not only of the region but of Europe as a whole. In this context, we rely on Azerbaijan's contribution to energy security, which will also strengthen European and Euro-Atlantic security." said Genchovska.

The two discussed the war in Ukraine and the strengthening of economic co-operation, which includes the restoration of the Sofia-Baku direct airline. Our country has sent an invitation to visit Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, it became clear from Genchovska's words.

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, an exhibition has been arranged at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





/BNT