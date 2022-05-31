M3 Communications Group, Inc. Won 4 BAPRA Bright Awards

The PR recognition marked their very successful project for L'Oreal, Bulgarian Red Cross, Danone and Bulgarian Academy of Science

M3 Communications Group, Inc., a leading Bulgarian PR company, partner of Hill+Knowlton Strategies won 4 awards at the annual BAPRA Bright Awards 2022. The international jury honored the agency for its successful projects among over 100 entries. The company won the awards in most contested categories in the competition - Event or Launch, Employer Branding, Influencer Marketing and Not-For-Profit Communications.

M3 Communications Group, Inc. was awarded in the Event or Launch category with the CSR project Let’s Celebrate Women in Science Ceremony for L'Oreal and UNESCO. Another socially responsible campaign that was highly commended in the Not-For-Profit Communications category was Do It for the Ones You Love for the Bulgarian Red Cross, which provoked the society to be more responsible and comply with anti-epidemic measures.

The company achieved impressive results and won another award in the Employer Branding category with its creative campaign The Inspiring Side of Science for the Bulgarian Academy of Science. The team also impressed the jury with its innovative project Breakfast Series for Danone's Activia brand, which was awarded in the category Influencer Marketing.

Since the establishment of BAPRA Bright Awards, the company has been a first place winner in the Agency of the Year category three times so far - in 2011, 2016 and 2018. M3 Communications Group, Inc. received the “Highly Commended” recognition for Best Agency in Europe category at the prestigious PRWeek Global Awards 2021, organized by the most prominent media outlet about public communications in the world PRWeek. This year, the competition named the company's CEO, Mr. Maxim Behar, as the "Best PR Professional in Europe" for the second time.

About M3 Communications Group, Inc.

M3 Communications Group, Inc., partner of the leading PR company Hill+Knowlton Strategies, part of WPP Group offers a wide range of services in the field of public communications - communication strategies, media relations, crisis management, digital services, social media services, marketing concepts, media monitoring, web, etc. The founder and CEO of the company Maxim Behar possesses more than 25 years of experience in the public communications business and is a worldwide recognized expert. The company has won a number of international and local awards: 3 times Best agency in Bulgaria - 2011, 2016, 2018; Best consultancy company in Eastern Europe for 2012 according to The Holmes Report; Best PR company at the Stevie Awards and many others.