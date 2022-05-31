Day 97 of the Invasion of Ukraine: US denies Kyiv Long-Range Missiles, EU with Compromise Oil Embargo

The United States has denied Ukraine long-range missiles, the EU with a compromise oil embargo, the Netherlands is running out of gas. Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Russian forces advance in Sievierodonetsk

Russian forces are moving closer to the center of the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, which has been bombed for weeks in the battle for Ukraine's industrial center. "The Russians are advancing in Sievierodonetsk. The fighting continues. The situation is very difficult," Luhansk Governor Sergei Gaidai said on Telegram. Sievierodonetsk is the easternmost city still under Ukrainian control. Its takeover will give Russia de facto control of Luhansk, one of the two eastern regions that make up the desired Donbas.

EU proposes compromise oil embargo

EU leaders gathered in Brussels in hopes of persuading Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to accept the revised oil embargo on Russia as part of the sixth package of sanctions against Moscow, which Budapest vetoed. Hungary, which imports 65 percent of Russia's oil consumption through the Druzhba pipeline, has demanded an exemption from the import ban. EU members have proposed removing the Druzhba gas pipeline from the embargo "for now" and imposing sanctions only on oil delivered to the EU by tanker. Orban described it as a "good solution", but is looking for additional guarantees for his country's energy supplies.

French journalist killed

A 32-year-old French television journalist was killed while covering the evacuation of civilians near Sievierodonetsk for the BFM news channel. Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff is the eighth journalist killed in the line of duty, according to Reporters Without Borders and AFP. The journalist was killed by shrapnel while the bus he was traveling on, part of a humanitarian corridor, was fired upon. His colleague is injured.

The United States will not send long-range missiles to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has said he will not send missile systems to Ukraine that could hit targets in Russia, despite urgent demands from Kyiv for such weapons. "We will not send missile systems to Ukraine that could strike Russia," Biden said. Kyiv has asked the United States for missile systems with a range of up to 300 kilometers.

First French ministerial visit

Paris is ready to increase its military aid to Ukraine. This was stated by the new Foreign Minister of France Catherine Colonna during his visit to Kyiv.

The column is the first French minister to visit Ukraine since the Russian invasion. Most major Western countries have already sent their top diplomats. The column is tasked with reassuring Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who has accused French counterpart Emmanuel Macron of pressuring Ukraine to offer territorial concessions to Russia in exchange for peace.

Gazprom is preparing to reduce Dutch supplies

The Dutch energy company GasTerra has announced that Russia will suspend gas for the country because of its refusal to pay in rubles, a key demand from the Kremlin since the invasion. Russia is expected to turn off the tap on the Netherlands on May 31. Gazprom has already cut off gas to Poland and Bulgaria for refusing to pay in rubles. Danish energy company Orsted has warned that Russia could cut gas supplies to Denmark after it also refused to pay in rubles.

Netflix leaves Russia

The Russians are losing access to streaming giant Netflix, the last Western company to withdraw from the country over the war in Ukraine.

The Eurovision trophy was sold at auction, the money - for the army

The Ukrainian Kalush Orchestra, which won this year's Eurovision Song Contest, has auctioned off its trophy on Facebook to raise funds for the Ukrainian army. The trophy - a large crystal microphone with the logo of the song contest – was sold for 835,000 euros after a bidding won by Ukrainian bitcoin company WhiteBIT.

