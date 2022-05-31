Watch this Amazing Video of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone before the War in Ukraine

Joerg makes incredible videos on his Youtube channel Little Big World. He turns the most beautiful, interesting and awkward locations on earth into adorable miniature models using tilt-shift photography with spectacular drone cinematography and amazing time lapses. Thus, he offers the viewers the opportunity to visit locations around the world in a way they’ve never seen before.

Here is what Joerg wrote to us:

“I was visiting Ukraine by the end of last summer and did a two days trip to the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. And just as if the events around this place would not be tragic enough, a few months later it was occupied by Russian troops. I still can not wrap my head around that. Supposedly Russian soldiers were even digging trenches in the Red Forest, which is among the most contaminated area and our dosimeters were freaking out as we passed by there...

However, you could only enter the area with an organized tour, but despite the ‘Disaster-Disneyland-Character’ of the entire thing, this trip was an amazing experience. In our tour were only people from Ukraine and Russia and I was the only guy from the west. There was also a lovely Russian/Ukrainian couple and I can't imagine what they must be going through now. At least for now Chernobyl is back under Ukrainian control, but the fighting continues elsewhere.”

Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7GYjkE0eSw

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg