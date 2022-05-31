Sofia finally has Automatic Defibrillators in Public Places

Four automatic external defibrillators are already operating at key stations in the subway

Sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone, anywhere, anytime, and the only chance for the victim to survive until the ambulance arrives is to receive a cardiac massage and artificial respiration and use an automatic external defibrillator within three to five minutes at the latest (AED).

At the beginning of the spring, at the initiative of the Sofia Municipal Council, 4 AEDs on key subway stations were installed in the Sofia subway. The citizens of Sofia are already proud of the acquisition, as it ranks Sofia among the best-arranged and modern European cities, in which automatic defibrillation programs (ADP) have been implemented and developed for years.

However, the placement of 4 AEDs in public places is not an end in itself and it does not begin and end the work on creating and introducing effective ADP on the territory of Sofia Municipality. The efforts of institutions, organizations, public figures and specialists have been mobilized in the last few years, thanks to which even before the beginning of 2022, Sofia already had several AEDs with public access and several hundred in administrative and office buildings of private companies. Several thousand people have already been trained in various projects with an internationally recognized certificate, including employees in municipal structures and enterprises. Several large-scale promotion campaigns were implemented for October 16 - World Heart Restart Day.

Meanwhile, in the spring a conference was held with the participation of representatives of Sofia municipal structures, CSMP, BRC, Sofia Directorate PBZN, SDVR, Regional Center 112, reputable medical professionals and journalists, who united around the idea and the need to introduce ADP in the city of Sofia.

A Roadmap for the implementation of an early defibrillation program on the territory of Sofia Municipality was created, which offers integration of specific steps for action in certain areas in the “Vision for Sofia: Long-term strategy for development of Sofia and suburban areas until 2050”. More than 60 employees of Sofia Municipality and the district administrations underwent training and were involved in the cause of promoting in the community the importance of ADP for saving the lives of victims of cardiac arrest.

Popularization among the citizens is crucial for the success of ADP and in order to attract and focus public attention on the problem, an attractive video was created, which will be provided for broadcast in all information channels of the Municipality and its structures, services and enterprises.

All this happened on one of the projects of the “First Three Minutes Foundation with the financial” support of Sofia Municipality, Europe 2021 Program. And many more activities on various projects and initiatives in this direction are forthcoming in order to develop Sofia as a prosperous, attractive and safe European city of the "new generation".

Crossroads Bulgaria