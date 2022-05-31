COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 253 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
There are 253 new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria during the past 24 hours with 6501 tests performed. Less than 4% of the samples taken are positive.
Eleven people died with COVID-19, with 2121 reported recovering.
385 patients are in hospitals, 37 of them are in intensive care units.
558 doses of vaccine have been administered.
