COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 253 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | May 31, 2022, Tuesday // 08:40
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 253 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

There are 253 new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria during the past 24 hours with 6501 tests performed. Less than 4% of the samples taken are positive.

Eleven people died with COVID-19, with 2121 reported recovering.

385 patients are in hospitals, 37 of them are in intensive care units.

558 doses of vaccine have been administered.

Tags: Bulgaria, COVID-19, cases, vaccinated
