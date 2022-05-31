Bulgaria: Today Ends the Program for Accommodation of Ukrainian Refugees in Hotels along the Seaside

The program to accommodate war refugees from Ukraine, which used hotels along Black Sea, ends today.

Yesterday, the government suspended the plan to relocate refugees to state resorts due to lack of interest.

Deputy Prime Minister Kalina Konstantinova announced that the remaining refugees on the Black Sea coast who have nowhere to go will be temporarily admitted to the immigrant centers in Elhovo and Sarafovo until it is determined who needs what and who wants to be sheltered in state resorts.

Since the beginning of the Russian aggression, almost 300,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Bulgaria. Over 110,000 people received temporary protection and shelter from the state, the number of which is twice as large as, for example, the entire population of the town of Gabrovo and more than the entire Gabrovo region, the Deputy Prime Minister stressed.

"For three months we have been providing daily, completely unforeseen care for over 110,000 people. Yes, there must be people who received social benefits late. Yes, there are probably some that need time to arrange treatment. Yes, there must have been those who failed to enroll their children in kindergarten. But doesn't this happen to Bulgarians every day?” Said Kalina Konstantinova.

According to her, Bulgaria can no longer afford to support Ukrainian citizens in hotels on the seafront. It was announced from the outset that the measure was temporary and aimed at providing a time for war refugees to feel at ease and on their feet. "To our great disappointment, in return, we received mass specific and personal desires, which definitely cannot be satisfied. And here we are not talking about vulnerable people - they have the least household requirements. That is why our efforts today are focused on them," Konstantinova was quoted as saying in the video message.

“In this regard, after the second day the responsible institutions did not receive reliable and timely information from the recipients of temporary protection, after the last they did not inform the mediators and teams on the ground about their intentions and after the second day arriving buses that did not fill the trains which left the stations with empty carriages, thus the government terminates the integration plan for resettlement of refugees in the interior of the country. In this regard, all Ukrainian refugees who are in hotels by the sea and at this stage claim that they have nowhere to go will be temporarily accommodated in the buffer centers in Sarafovo and Elhovo.”

"We have done absolutely everything so that we do not have to set up tent camps, as is the case in other countries," he said.

Konstantinova is adamant that protection is something that is sought, not offered. "Protection is a right, not an obligation. Therefore, not a single empty bus or an empty car will be allowed to leave. The development of the situation from that moment on is in the hands of the Ukrainian community in Bulgaria. I strongly urge those of you who do not need shelter to declare it now. Only in this way will we be able to immediately take care of people in real need. For people in real need, we have bases, food and teams that are waiting for them," said Konstantinova.



