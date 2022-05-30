PM: If there is an Oil Embargo on Russia, there will be an Exception for Bulgaria

“If there is a decision to ban the import of oil from Russia, there will certainly be an exception for Bulgaria”. This was stated by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov before the start of the extraordinary session of the European Council. Bulgaria will request a postponement until December 2024, incl.

“We managed to speak at the highest level at noon. When Gazprom tries to twist Bulgaria's arms, we say ‘No’ and find an alternative. But when we know that we have no other option and we have to protect the Bulgarian interest, our partners listen to us because they know that we do it not just like some of the other countries that just want to move forward, but because we really do not have any other choice. I am very glad that at the European level we are understood and the Bulgarian government manages to communicate well the important moments for Bulgaria and I hope that Bulgarian companies, Bulgarian carriers and Bulgarian gas stations will not get the stress, which, unfortunately, is a fact in many other countries."- said Petkov. He clarified that it is still not entirely certain whether a sixth package of sanctions against Russia will be reached, as there are countries that are still changing their positions.

Kiril Petkov confirmed that his party "We Continue the Change" has received a "warm invitation" to join the European liberals from the group "Renew Europe", which the party will discuss at an executive council.

Among the members of the group are the leaders of France, the Netherlands and Belgium. From Bulgaria, a member of the family of European liberals is the “Movement for Rights and Freedoms” (DPS).

Petkov said the group of European liberals seems like a logical place for "We Continue to Change" but will set conditions for the introduction of new higher standards against corruption.

"It is very important to me that when we talk about zero tolerance for corruption, it is from the local level to the highest in Brussels. Which means we have a new standard of European political families so that we do not close our eyes to local corruption but at the European level, to feel that everything is fine. And I am glad that both Emmanuel Macron and Mark Rutte said: ‘Yes! This is the new Europe! Europe of rules and law! A Europe without corruption!’ So I understood, but this dialogue will continue."

Asked if he sees "We Continue the Change" in a European family with DPS, the prime minister said:

"It should not be talked about DPS as a party. The question is who are the people in DPS and what is the standard that DPS will have to be part of this new formation. And I think they have a lot of questions to themselves if they want to continue to be part of the new standards of European families.What must the Movement do to feel part of this new standard? For example, how would they justify people from the Magnitsky Act being in their leadership roles, at the forefront of parliament when we talk about a higher standard at the level of corruption? In order for ‘We Continue the Change’ to join this political family, there must be rules that set the standard that people at high risk of corruption are not there," Petkov said.

European leaders will discuss the situation in Ukraine and the topics of security and defense, energy and food security.

The Heads of State and Government will discuss current developments related to Russia's military aggression in Ukraine and ongoing EU action in support of Ukraine. A video conference call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also planned.

The issue of security and defense will be discussed in the context of the follow-up to the Versailles Summit and the European Council in March 2022. Emphasis will be placed on ways to increase resilience and defense capacity through investment.

