North Macedonia’s President: Let's Not Delude Ourselves, We will Not Enter the EU Soon

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | May 30, 2022, Monday // 17:22
Bulgaria: North Macedonia’s President: Let's Not Delude Ourselves, We will Not Enter the EU Soon North Macedonia's President Stevo Pendarovski @Wikimedia Commons

The current situation on the Bulgarian political scene is such that it is difficult to reach an agreement”. This was said by the North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski in the TV show "Morning Briefing", quoted by BGNES.

According to him, the RNM must get rid of the illusions of joining the EU in the "foreseeable future".

"The chances are getting smaller. I can't say they're over. I can't say - citizens, from tomorrow we are moving to a completely different strategic perspective, because I do not see another better one - but we need to reconsider these expectations, which were unrealistically high in the last year or two," said the president of North Macedonia.

According to him, the RNM may go to the polls tomorrow, but "what will happen to the crises we are facing?" He added that he doubted that early elections would unblock European integration or changes in energy and food prices.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: north macedonia, Pendarovski, Bulgaria, EU
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria