North Macedonia’s President: Let's Not Delude Ourselves, We will Not Enter the EU Soon

“The current situation on the Bulgarian political scene is such that it is difficult to reach an agreement”. This was said by the North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski in the TV show "Morning Briefing", quoted by BGNES.

According to him, the RNM must get rid of the illusions of joining the EU in the "foreseeable future".

"The chances are getting smaller. I can't say they're over. I can't say - citizens, from tomorrow we are moving to a completely different strategic perspective, because I do not see another better one - but we need to reconsider these expectations, which were unrealistically high in the last year or two," said the president of North Macedonia.

According to him, the RNM may go to the polls tomorrow, but "what will happen to the crises we are facing?" He added that he doubted that early elections would unblock European integration or changes in energy and food prices.

