Russia might be Preparing a Provocation in the Black Sea – Bulgaria is a Potential Target

Russia is preparing new provocations in the Black Sea, and among the potential targets of provocations are Bulgaria and Romania, the Association for the Reintegration of Crimea, a non-governmental platform that analyzes and seeks solutions to problems after the Russian occupation of Crimea, said in its official Facebook profile. The possibility of shelling sites in Bulgaria and Romania is not ruled out.

According to the association, Russia has transferred to the Black Sea an armored artillery boat of the Ukrainian Navy of the type "Gyurza M" captured by the Russians in the port of Berdyansk. The boat was spotted in the region of Sevastopol, as well as on Snake Island.

At the same time, a large number of merchant ships en route from Romanian territorial waters to the Ukrainian Danube ports of Reni and Izmail are concentrated south of Snake Island. The Association for the Reintegration of Crimea claims that there are reports of attempts by Russian forces to use the radio equipment of the Ukrainian boat to spread false messages on frequencies designed originally to ensure the safety of navigation.

"In the future, it is possible that Ukrainian assets seized from Russian invaders, including the above-mentioned artillery boat, could be used for direct provocations against third-country merchant ships to create casualties or pollute the marine environment, blaming Ukraine.

Also, the Russian occupiers could organize an attack with a supposedly ‘Ukrainian’ boat on auxiliary naval or special ships of Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania or Turkey, or even shelling of civilian coastal sites of critical infrastructure in Bulgaria or Romania."

