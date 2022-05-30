A Bulgarian is among the 10 Most Wanted Criminals in Spain

The Spanish National Police has launched a campaign to catch the ten most wanted criminals in the country by publishing their photos and asking for help from citizens. Among them is a Bulgarian named Nikolay Shterev.

He is wanted as the alleged leader of an international organization that imports large quantities of drugs from South America to Europe.

According to the police, the Bulgarian is 53 years old and is in charge of international drug trafficking, driven by Spaniards, Bulgarians and Colombians. They import them into sea containers in Europe under the guise of trade deals.

He is also believed to be leading a group that smuggles drugs into Bulgaria. He is described as "dangerous and armed".

The other nine of Spain's most wanted criminals have been charged with murder, robbery, counterfeiting, involvement in an organized prostitution channel, kidnapping and rape. Some have been hiding from justice for more than 15 years. Among them are a Belgian, an Englishman and several Spaniards.

In the past year alone, more than 400 fugitives have been arrested in Spain, and since 2017, the number of arrests on national and international lawsuits has been 2,272.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR