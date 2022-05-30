Bulgaria’s Deputy PM: In the Next Few Years We will Live in Conditions of High Prices

“The next few years we will live in conditions of high prices”, warned Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Asen Vassilev during the discussion of anti-inflation measures in the Tripartite Cooperation Council.

"Fuel prices will not fall dramatically. Food prices will not fall dramatically until the ports on the northern Black Sea are opened so that Ukraine can export, Russia can export grain and until the price of gas falls so that the price of fertilizers can fall"

The social partners have criticized the government's measures for not targeting groups in need. To the criticism of why all loaves of bread, and not only the most widely used ones, will have a zero VAT rate, Vassilev answered:

"Yes, this may be unfair to some consumers. I personally have not eaten bread for BGN 5 per slice, right, but I guess there are such loaves of bread. I guess there are some, I do not believe they are a very high percentage from the consumers".

Drivers will be able to use a reduction of 25 cents per liter of fuel by showing the coupon of their cars, said Minister Vassilev.

/BNR