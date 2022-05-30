What is the Name of the US Company that Supplies Bulgaria with Liquefied Gas Tankers?

A month ago Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, after a visit to the United States, announced that Bulgaria had bought two LNG tankers for about 200 million cubic meters of gas in total. They can cover our full consumption for June, with deliveries expected to arrive on June 8 and 23. The price is not known, but it is assumed that it may be below the market at the moment. The only thing we never found out was which company agreed to the deal, which was mediated by the US government.

The American company Cheniere is the supplier of the two already ordered liquefied natural gas tankers for Bulgaria. This was announced on Sunday in front of BNT by the energy expert Vasko Nachev.

In fact, as confirmed by Vasko Nachev, Cheniere is the company with which our country has an old long-term contract for the supply of liquefied gas but it has not yet been activated. It should enter into force at the opening of the gas terminal in Alexandroupolis, in which our country has a shareholding. However, the contract is for a negligible amount - only 50 million cubic meters.

According to the expert - given the situation - the contract will be withdrawn at an earlier time and will be with increased volumes for supplies. It is important to keep in mind that the two tankers we expect soon are not at long-term contract prices. It is not clear whether they include any trade discounts, because this is a trade secret.

However, if Cheniere's contract is renewed and changed, Bulgaria could win in the long run. The goal is to negotiate deliveries at prices at the American "Henry Hub" - the most liquid gas exchange in the world, where the price starts at $28, much lower than European exchanges.

Cheniere began operations in 2016 and is currently, according to the company's website, the largest producer of LNG in the United States and the second-largest operator in the world. The company's gas is sold on five continents.

It is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has LNG facilities in southwest Louisiana and South Texas. Cheniere has offices in London, Singapore, Washington, Beijing and Tokyo.

