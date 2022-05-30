Bulgaria: Anti-Hail Missiles Fired in 9 Districts

The Hail Combatting Executive Agency (HCEA) provides anti-hail missile protection on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria in the districts of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Sliven and Haskovo and the village of Tazha, and by air in North Central and Northeastern Bulgaria, the Agency announced.

Yesterday in the protected areas in just a few hours in the late afternoon in the districts of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa and Plovdiv were fired over 450 anti-hail missiles. There were also patrol flights with anti-hail aircraft in Northern Bulgaria but it was not necessary to sow cloud cells.

Unfortunately, HCEA does not provide protection in the Smolyan region and the Rhodopes, where heavy rains with heavy hail fell yesterday, in particular in the municipalities of Nedelino, Madan, Zlatograd and Devin.

Orchards and family gardens have been destroyed to varying degrees.

All farmers have the opportunity to submit applications for damaged land in the regional agricultural services. The on-site visit by the commissions will start on Monday, May 30, 2022.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova