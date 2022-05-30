Bulgaria: Anti-Hail Missiles Fired in 9 Districts

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 30, 2022, Monday // 09:39
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Anti-Hail Missiles Fired in 9 Districts @Pixabay

The Hail Combatting Executive Agency (HCEA) provides anti-hail missile protection on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria in the districts of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Sliven and Haskovo and the village of Tazha, and by air in North Central and Northeastern Bulgaria, the Agency announced.

Yesterday in the protected areas in just a few hours in the late afternoon in the districts of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa and Plovdiv were fired over 450 anti-hail missiles. There were also patrol flights with anti-hail aircraft in Northern Bulgaria but it was not necessary to sow cloud cells.

Unfortunately, HCEA does not provide protection in the Smolyan region and the Rhodopes, where heavy rains with heavy hail fell yesterday, in particular in the municipalities of Nedelino, Madan, Zlatograd and Devin.

Orchards and family gardens have been destroyed to varying degrees.

All farmers have the opportunity to submit applications for damaged land in the regional agricultural services. The on-site visit by the commissions will start on Monday, May 30, 2022.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: hail, Bulgaria, missiles
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria