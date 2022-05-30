Bulgaria: Anti-Hail Missiles Fired in 9 Districts
The Hail Combatting Executive Agency (HCEA) provides anti-hail missile protection on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria in the districts of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Sliven and Haskovo and the village of Tazha, and by air in North Central and Northeastern Bulgaria, the Agency announced.
Yesterday in the protected areas in just a few hours in the late afternoon in the districts of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa and Plovdiv were fired over 450 anti-hail missiles. There were also patrol flights with anti-hail aircraft in Northern Bulgaria but it was not necessary to sow cloud cells.
Unfortunately, HCEA does not provide protection in the Smolyan region and the Rhodopes, where heavy rains with heavy hail fell yesterday, in particular in the municipalities of Nedelino, Madan, Zlatograd and Devin.
Orchards and family gardens have been destroyed to varying degrees.
All farmers have the opportunity to submit applications for damaged land in the regional agricultural services. The on-site visit by the commissions will start on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Nova
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » World Bee Day - Opportunity to Discuss the Challenges of Bee Preservation and Activities for their Survival
- » The European Court of Justice has Sued Bulgaria for its Air Quality
- » Earth Day 2022: Saving the Planet
- » Bulgaria’s Recovery and Sustainability Plan has been finally approved by Brussels
- » Orange Code for Stormy and Strong Winds in Bulgaria
- » Svilengrad on its Way to Becoming the First Bulgarian Zero Waste Certified City