Day 95 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Zelensky admits Ukraine cannot regain all its Territory by Force, Battle for Sievierodonetsk Continues

"Indescribably difficult": Zelensky acknowledged that Ukraine could not regain all its territory by force

Conditions in Donbas are "indescribably difficult" as Russia tries to take control of the entire Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and Kyiv realizes it cannot reclaim everything occupied by Moscow militarily.

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a televised address.

He expressed confidence that the lands seized by the invasion on February 24 would be recaptured, but this did not seem to be the case.

Zelensky refers to the Crimean peninsula annexed in 2014 and the pro-Russian separatist-held parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the same year, which they called the "Donetsk People's Republic" and the "Luhansk People's Republic".

The so-called Minsk Agreements were signed for them, which provide for the way for the "republics" to remain in Ukraine but Russia effectively annulled the agreements after recognizing the "republics" as independent and an important goal of the invasion over the past two years. months and to take over the adjacent areas.

The defense held back with great effort in parts of Donbas, including Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.

“It is indescribably difficult there. And thank you to all those who are resisting this attack,” said Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine. The president expressed hope that the allies would still provide enough weapons and that "good news" was expected in the coming days.

Calls for negotiations

The progress of Russian forces in Donbas coincides with a moment when Western representatives reiterate their strong support for Russia-Ukraine talks at the highest level. Recently the leaders of France and Germany have called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold "direct (and) serious talks", although the Kremlin did not even mention such a possibility.

Zelensky said earlier that he was not burning with desire for negotiations, but they would probably be needed to end the conflict.

Earlier, adviser to the Ukrainian presidency Mykhailo Podolyak said talks with Russia were possible only after the withdrawal of Russian troops. Only this would lead to a "real" dialogue; otherwise, negotiations are conducted by a separate "delegation" on the front line.

Russia and Ukraine argue over whether Lyman was captured, and the battle for Sievierodonetsk continues

There is a dispute in absentia between Russian and Ukrainian forces over whether a city in Donbas has fallen under Ukrainian control and Sievierodonetsk, which has become known as the center of fighting in recent days, has been completely besieged.

As early as Friday, Russian sources said, and yesterday Moscow confirmed that it had captured Lyman, about 60 km from Sievierodonetsk The city with a population of 27,000 is an important railway junction in the Donetsk region.

However, according to the Ukrainian General Staff (according to the morning report), Russian forces are still trying to consolidate their positions. According to Kyiv, the battle for the estuary continues.

The same goes for Sievierodonetsk, whose center is under Ukrainian control, according to Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Gaidai on his Twitter account.

For Sievierodonetsk, Gaidai said he was still in the hands of Ukrainian forces. The fighting in the intrigues is fierce but the Russian troops cannot pass the defense and are still on the outskirts, near the Mir Hotel, and are suffering significant casualties. Gaidai, meanwhile, confirmed that the Russian military controls the area around the hotel.

