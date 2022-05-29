Bloomberg: Bulgaria will receive a Postponement of the Embargo on Russian Oil

Bulgaria will receive a postponement of the embargo on Russian oil until June or December 2024, Bloomberg reported, citing a revised draft of sanctions.

According to people familiar with the matter, the European Commission sent a revised proposal to the governments on Saturday, which excludes from the sanctions the supply of oil through the Druzhba oil pipeline, which is the main source of crude oil imports in Hungary.

The proposal will give more time to the opposing country a technical solution to meet its energy needs. It will also address the concerns of other landlocked countries, including Slovakia and the Czech Republic, Bloomberg reports.

/BNT

