Only 30% of the Pork in Shops is Bulgarian

Only 30% of the pork we buy is produced in Bulgaria, according to statistics.

Producers warn that pig farming is threatened by mass bankruptcies because the purchase price of pork is lower than the price per kilogram of cucumbers, and the state is neglecting the sector.

Bulgaria is among the few European countries that do not support pig farming enough and this is evident from the many times reduced number of pigs bred in our country.

"No more than half a million. The 1990s were four million, so it's obvious what's going on," said Dimitar Mihailov, chairman of the branch.

He added that at a time when the government is talking about food security in our country, less than a third of the required pork is produced: "It is about 30 percent, with 70 percent of imports."

While the industry is negotiating with the state for support, production costs are many times ahead of the selling price of pork.

"At the moment, a pig sold by a Bulgarian producer is at a loss of BGN 100 or BGN per kilogram. Looking at the purchase price, we can say that it is half the price of cucumbers and tomatoes," Mihailov said.

/BNT