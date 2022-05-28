COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 168 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | May 28, 2022, Saturday // 13:44
COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 168 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

168 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours, with 68 less than yesterday. There are 11 dead.

4.1% of 4105 tests performed for the last day are positive. 1181 were cured.

There are 45 new patients in hospitals and 38 in intensive care units. The total number of hospitalized patients is 412.

610 vaccines have been administered for the last 24 hours.

/BNT

