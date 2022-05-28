COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 168 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
168 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours, with 68 less than yesterday. There are 11 dead.
4.1% of 4105 tests performed for the last day are positive. 1181 were cured.
There are 45 new patients in hospitals and 38 in intensive care units. The total number of hospitalized patients is 412.
610 vaccines have been administered for the last 24 hours.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » WHO: Monkeypox is Not a Cause for Concern
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 236 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 316 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Exactly 100 New Cases of COVID-19 have been Registered in Bulgaria
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 293 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Belgium has introduced Quarantine for Monkeypox