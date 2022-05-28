Bulgaria’s Parliament will have a Broad Agreement on North Macedonia's EU Membership

The coalition partners agreed that there should be a broad consensus on the issue of the Republic of North Macedonia. This became clear after a 3-hour meeting of the four parties in power, which lasted until late last night.

"We agreed that the most important thing for us is to have a broad agreement. The promise given by the whole coalition that this topic will be discussed in the National Assembly and until then we will leave the diplomats at the Foreign Ministry to continue their work. This will not be the government that will betray the national interest," said Cabinet spokeswoman Lena Borislavova.

"Each of the political parties has reaffirmed its position on Macedonia. We have united as if in the name of this being a track that Bulgaria should follow in this regard, and we hope for positive actions from both diplomats of Bulgaria and of North Macedonia", added Stanislav Balabanov from the party "There Is Such a People”.

The participants in the meeting also commented on how to improve the legislative activity of the government and the interaction between the coalition partners. Attention is now focused on the upcoming budget update and the introduction of anti-crisis measures, BNT reported.

"The budget update must be adopted in the National Assembly by the end of June. We agreed that in the week from 6 to 10 June we will try to consider at first reading in committee a budget law with the amendment to the update, as well as the budget for the Health Fund and other budgets," said Lena Borislavova.

It was also agreed that expert coalition councils should be convened with a clearer and more predictable timetable so as not to create tensions between coalition parties. They also commented on the Recovery and Sustainability Plan so that Bulgaria does not lose EU funds.

Lena Borislavova also announced that they plan to adopt more than 20 legislative changes by the end of the year, which are socially sensitive and related to long-delayed reforms.

