Bulgaria: Nearly 40% Increase in the Price of Heating is Planned by the Energy Commission

Business » ENERGY | May 27, 2022, Friday // 18:17
From July 1, the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) proposes that the price of heating for household consumers increase by an average of 39% and that of electricity - by an average of 3.3%.

EWRC envisages double-digit growth in heat energy.

In the three largest cities in the country, the increase varies as follows:

  • 23% in Plovdiv
  • 30% in Varna
  • Sofia - if you pay BGN 100, the bill can increase to BGN 139 for heating

However, prices are four times lower than the average prices demanded by companies due to high natural gas prices and double carbon growth.

The growth in Razgrad exceeds 50%, followed by Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo and Burgas. But these increases would become a fact if they are accepted at an open meeting of the EWRC, which according to today's announcement of the regulator will be on July 1, 2022.

In the case of electricity, the proposed increases are not so drastic. The smallest increase is in the customers in Western Bulgaria - nearly 2.5%. The biggest growth will be for the consumers of Energo-pro - over 4.5%, and those of EVN with about 1% less.

The increased costs for electricity transmission have been offset by open reserves, so the proposed increases are also smaller than expected.

The Commission points out that this is how they have protected Bulgarian consumers from shock increases of up to 45% in other parts of Europe.

/BNT

