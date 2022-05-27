US General: Sweden and Finland do Not Need more US Forces

World | May 27, 2022, Friday // 14:44
Bulgaria: US General: Sweden and Finland do Not Need more US Forces @Flickr

The desire of Sweden and Finland to become members of NATO will not require the deployment of additional ground forces on their territory, said yesterday to US senators a US general nominated for the post of European Command, the Associated Press reported, quoted by BTA.

However, Christopher Cavoli pointed out that military exercises and rotations of American troops are likely to increase.

Cavoli, who is currently commander of the U.S. military in Europe and Africa, said the increased military focus will concentrate on Eastern Europe, where countries are more concerned about potential Russian aggression.

"The center of gravity of NATO forces has shifted to the east," Cavoli told the Senate Armed Services Committee. "Depending on the outcome of the conflict, we will probably have to continue this for a while," the general warned.

He was asked about the presence of troops in Europe, which has grown from less than 80,000 to about 102,000 since the start of the Russian invasion. Cavoli explained that the increase in the number of troops has nothing to do with the decision of Sweden and Finland to join NATO.

Last week, the two Scandinavian countries submitted written applications to join the pact, which has become one of the most significant geopolitical consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Tags: cavoli, Finland, Sweden, US, NATO
