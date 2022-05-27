Diesel and Gasoline more Expensive for Foreigners in Hungary

Only drivers of cars with Hungarian registration plates will be able to refuel with petrol and oil at a lower, limited price, said the head of the office of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Gergely Gulyas. For foreigners, fuels will be sold at a premium, depending on the market price of fuels. The measure comes into force today, May 27. Today, the markup on foreigners is 42 percent.

According to Gulyas' explanations, Hungary has so far been able to refuel at the lowest price in Europe, which is why fuel tourism has come to fruition in the border areas.

In mid-November last year, Hungary introduced a fuel price cap to reduce the financial burden on the population in a situation of creeping inflation. Currently, the price of a liter of gasoline with an octane number of 95 and the cheapest diesel cannot exceed 480 forints, approx. BGN 2.40 at the bank exchange rate for today.

According to Gulyas, drivers have abused the difference in fuel prices in Hungary and other countries, where a liter of petrol costs much more. Therefore, it was decided to remove from the option for cheap fuel drivers of cars registered abroad. Foreigners will still be able to fill up on Hungarian gas stations, but at higher market prices

How the system will work:

Hungarian drivers refuel and go to the cash register. The employee checks the registration and charges the lower price for Hungarian plates. If the plate numbers are foreign, the bill will be higher. The difference that comes into force today is significant. If the petrol for the Hungarians is 480 forints, every foreigner, including the Bulgarians transiting through the country, will have to get 680 forints per liter of petrol, 3.40 levs, one lev more per liter than the locals.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews