Bulgaria to Adopt a Plan for the Introduction of the Euro Today

Politics | May 27, 2022, Friday // 14:08
Bulgaria: Bulgaria to Adopt a Plan for the Introduction of the Euro Today @Pixabay

The Bulgaria government will adopt the National Plan for the Introduction of the Euro today, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov announced at the beginning of the sitting.

"The plan envisages the successful introduction of the euro and entry into the Eurozone from January 1, 2024. This is an important starting point for Bulgaria and its future development and a starting point for entering the Eurozone," he insisted.

This morning, the political party and coalition partner “There Is Such a People” strongly objected that the coalition has agreed to first assess the impact of the Plan, pending an analysis by the Ministry of Finance and the Bulgarian National Bank.

/BNR

