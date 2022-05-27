Day 93 of the Invasion of Ukraine: At least 1,500 Killed in Sievierodonetsk

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Ukraine dissatisfied with the West’s help

Ukrainian authorities said the war in the east of the country had reached its fiercest level and called on Western allies to step up support against invading Russian forces. In another video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed dissatisfaction with the division in the European Union over the imposition of the sixth package of sanctions against Russia.

"The fighting has reached its maximum intensity, the enemy forces are storming the positions of our troops in several directions simultaneously," Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar told a briefing.

At least 1,500 killed in Sievierodonetsk

At least 1,500 have been killed in Sievierodonetsk, and between 12,000 and 13,000 people have been stranded in the city, where 60 percent of residential buildings have been destroyed, the city's mayor, Alexander Stryuk, said.

Sievierodonetsk is the scene of the fiercest fighting currently in eastern Ukraine. It is the last major city in the Luhansk region to be controlled by Ukrainian forces, and Russian forces are trying to tear it away from the rest of Kyiv-controlled territory in Donbas.

More attacks in the East

In his address last night, President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the Russian shelling of Kharkiv. According to him, at the moment it is known about 9 dead and 19 wounded - all civilians. Again, there were missile strikes in the Sumy region and Donbas, a significant activation of Russian artillery in the Zaporizhzhia region, said the Ukrainian president. He accused Moscow of pursuing an "obvious policy of genocide" in the eastern Donbas region, and its actions could leave it "uninhabited".

Zelensky stressed that Moscow's actions in Ukraine must be stopped quickly.

The Ukrainian president thanked EU members for pushing for new sanctions, but also asked "where do those blocking the sixth package come from and why are they still allowed to have so much power".

Draghi spoke to Putin

Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said he spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an attempt to prevent a large-scale grain crisis over Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports and the export of Ukrainian grain by sea. The Prime Minister of Italy has received an answer that this crisis is due to the sanctions of the United States and the European Union against Russia. Draghi said he would continue to try to help unblock Ukrainian grain exports through the country's Black Sea ports.

The Italian prime minister announced that he would also hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

/BNR