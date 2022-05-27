Boris Johnson with a Secret Plan for a New Alliance as a Balance Against the EU

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has proposed the creation of a new economic and military union as an alternative to the EU. Johnson's secret plan was reported by the Corriere della Sera, citing informed sources.

According to them, the British Prime Minister has been making these plans for more than a month. He presented his idea to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time during a visit to Kyiv on April 9th.

The model of the new type of European Community will be led by Great Britain and will include Ukraine, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, as well as possibly Turkey at a later stage.

The British initiative relies on states that defend their national sovereignty, have liberal economic views and oppose Moscow's policies.

The leadership in Kyiv, for its part, did not take a stand on the British initiative and neither accepted nor rejected the idea.

According to the publication, Ukraine may embrace the idea if the EU does not recognize the status of a candidate for EU membership during the EU summit on June 23.

If the 27 make such a decision, there are serious fears it will provoke protests from Albania and North Macedonia, which have been waiting for years for accession talks to begin. Therefore, according to some negotiators, there is another hypothesis: the leaders of the EU countries to limit themselves to a vague declaration that Kyiv has a "European perspective" (the so-called "Thessaloniki formula").

In that case, Zelensky would take Boris Johnson's alternative proposal more seriously. It is also possible that rumors of these contacts are spreading now, precisely to put pressure on European leaders before the June decisions. The British project is also likely to be a colossus on clay feet: London does not have the EU's capacity to support Ukraine financially, nor is it certain that Poland or the Baltic states would take an initiative that could jeopardize their relations with Brussels.

Johnson is certainly looking for a political dividend, says a European minister: the British prime minister hopes to get an additional trump card in the negotiations with Brussels, which he himself would like to renew regarding Brexit. In this way, London is trying to upset the balance of the continent. And it may be that the fault line that really exists on the European continent will be revealed: that between the countries that are helping Ukraine more decisively - especially the United Kingdom and Poland - and those that are doing it more cynically and hesitantly. According to Arianna Antezza of the Institute for World Economy in Kiel, only London has so far provided Kyiv with more economic and military aid during the war than the entire European Union. And Poland has given more than Germany, France and Italy. Thus, Vladimir Putin's war, which has been going on for four months now, is beginning to open the first political rifts in Europe.

