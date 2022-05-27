Ukraine received a Dozen Soviet Su-25s in Spare Parts – Did Bulgaria send them?

Ukraine has received Su-25 attack aircraft from the West in the form of spare parts, according to the American publication Foreign Policy, which is one of the two media with exclusive access to the so-called International Donor Coordination Center. In it, 110 soldiers are helping to track arms shipments around the clock. For their transportation, the planes were pre-dismantled in Eastern Europe.

"The European Command Field Group in Eastern Europe has helped dismantle Soviet Su-25 planes and Mi-17 helicopters so that they can be sent to Ukraine," the paper said.

The number of "delivered in bulk” aircraft is not specified in the information of Foreign Policy but a little later the specialized Polish portal for defense and armaments Defence24.pl wrote, citing Nexta, that the machines are 14 and are from "one of the Eastern European partners ". The planes reached Ukraine by land.

Foreign Policy adds that the moment a donor of weapons needed by Ukraine appears in the center, it is specified how to deliver them to Ukraine - by road, air or rail via one of several hubs in Europe, depending on which one is most effective.

The weapons could be subcontracted or assembled by Ukraine's armed forces, a British military official said. Work has become more complicated as Ukraine's needs for small arms and light weapons have expanded, such as Javelin anti-tank missiles and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles (which have halted Russia's offensive against Kyiv) to aircraft, tanks and other military equipment.

Poland has handed over to Ukraine virtually its entire stockpile of spare parts for the MiG-29, the Czech Republic - Mi-24 attack helicopters, Lithuania has announced its intention to supply armored personnel carriers, trucks and ATVs.

The donor of the Soviet Su-25 was not named in the Foreign Policy statement. Defence24.pl draws attention to the fact that the number of delivered aircraft is the same number as the ones in service with the Air Force of the Bulgarian Army, which modernized 8 of its machines at the "558th Aircraft Repair Plant" in Baranavichy, Belarus. The renovation cost the Bulgarian taxpayer a total of BGN 85 million.

"It should be noted that the only NATO country that still has or more precisely had a Su-25 aircraft was Bulgaria. Also, the number - 14 aircraft, corresponds to the number of aircraft in the Bulgarian Air Force (12 single seats) Su-25K and 2 two-seat training and combat Su-25UBK) The Bulgarian Su-25 was equipped with additional communication systems, more modern navigation systems and IFF and adapted for the transport of air-to-air missiles R-73 and a container for electronic warfare. Sofia didn't have enough money to upgrade its entire fleet." - commented Defence24.pl.

The announcement of the received Su-25 also brought amusing comments. "Ukraine received a Lego constructor from its Western partners, and our master constructors made 14 Su-25 assault aircraft. It's no coincidence that I've always liked Lego," a Twitter user joked.

/Krasimir Krumov, OFFNews

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg