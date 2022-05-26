CEE VC Summit by Vestbee gathered VC Fund Managers from all around Europe

On 24th May, Warsaw became for one day the European spot on the Venture Capital map for VC fund managers from the CEE region and Western ecosystems. CEE VC Summit organized by Vestbee, the leading matchmaking platform in the region connecting startups with global VC funds, accelerators and corporates, is the only event of this scale focused on building and strengthening cross-border relationships between funds and discussing the challenges of the venture capital industry and the assessment of the startup ecosystem in the CEE region. During the conference, managers of leading funds tried to answer the question of how to prepare for the upcoming crisis and how to strengthen the multidimensional position of Central and Eastern Europe on the global VC map, both in terms of startups, quality of funds and attractiveness of Venture Capital as an asset class for institutional investors.

The conference was honored with the presence of representatives of leading VC funds, such as Multiple Capital, 500 Istanbul, Next Road Ventures, Point Nine Capital, Gecad Ventures; Credo Ventures, Speedinvest, EBRD Venture Capita, PFR Ventures, 3VC, Market One Capital, SMOK Ventures, Burda Principal Investments, OTB Ventures, Revo Capital, South Central Ventures, Movens Capital, Sunfish Partners, Tera Ventures, Flashpoint, Day One Capital, All Iron Ventures, Finch Capital and many others!

The organization of the conference of this scope would not be possible without Vestbee's Sponsors and long-term Partners - huge applause to Next Road Ventures, EIT InnoEnergy, Amazon Web Services, B2RLaw, Affinity, Goodwin, PFR Ventures and BNP Paribas.

This is the first, but certainly not the last event focusing on the exchange of experience during numerous panel discussions and networking in the investment community, organized by Vestbee. Stay up to date with the news from the world of startups and VC funds and follow Vestbee on: Linkedin; Facebook; Twitter.

Novinite.com was an official media partner for the event

