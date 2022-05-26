Bulgaria is in the Top 50 Most Visited Countries in Google Street View in 2021

Google Street View is now 15 years old

Back in 2007, Google made a revolution with the creation of Google Street View, with the first images posted on the virtual imaging platform being from San Francisco, New York, Las Vegas, Miami and Denver. Since then, Street View cars, equipped with special panoramic cameras, have captured and shared more than 220 billion images in Street View and traveled more than 10 million miles, equivalent to more than 400 orbits around the globe! However, the streets do not exhaust the possibilities of the platform - photos are taken of cultural landmarks, the interior of buildings of cultural and historical significance, space shots, and even those of the ocean depths.

On the 15th birthday of the Street View service, Google shares data on the most visited and most attractive locations in the world that users have searched for over the past year, including Bulgarian landmarks and tourist destinations.

Bulgaria is ranked 46th among the most visited countries in Google Street View in 2021, right between Sri Lanka and South Korea. The ranking is topped by Indonesia, the United States and Japan, followed by Mexico and Brazil in 4th and 5th place, respectively. The last positions in the Top 100 are occupied by Uzbekistan (98), Lao People's Democratic Republic (99), as one of the most desired holiday destinations for Bulgarians - the Maldives - ranks 100th.

And here are the top 10 most visited and explored Street View cities in the world for the last year:

1. Jakarta, Indonesia

2. Tokyo, Japan

3. Mexico City, Mexico

4. Sao Paulo, Brazil

5. Buenos Aires, Argentina

6. New York, USA

7. Istanbul, Turkey

8. Taipei, Taiwan

9. Paris, France

10. Osaka, Japan

Regarding the most visited world landmarks in Street View for the period April 2021 - April 2022, Bulgaria is present in the Top 500, as the cathedral "St. Alexander Nevsky "in the capital ranks 439th. Last year's ranking was topped by the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in the United Arab Emirates (1st), the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris (2nd) and a special collection of photos of the Taj Mahal in India (3rd). Traditionally visited places around the world are ranked lower than the Cathedral of St. Alexander Nevsky, e.g. Lenin's Mausoleum in Red Square (445th place), Westminster Abbey (460th place), Dolmabahçe Palace (461st place) or the Forbidden City Palace Museum in Beijing (496th place).

Here are the top ten most visited attractions in the world:

1. Burj Khalifa - United Arab Emirates

2. The Eiffel Tower - France

3. Taj Mahal - India

4. The Statue of Liberty - USA

5. The statue of Christ the Redeemer - Brazil

6. The Labyrinth in Rhyolite - USA

7. The necropolis of Giza - Egypt

8. The White House - USA

9. The Colosseum - Italy

10. The National Monument in Jakarta - Indonesia

What are the most visited sights in Bulgaria? Here are the top 10 for the past year:

1. The St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral in Sofia

2. The Church of St. Sophia

3. The Trojan Monastery

4. The Rila Monastery

5. Action Aquapark in Sozopol

6. St Nedelya Church in Sofia

7. Cape Kaliakra

8. Central Bus Station - Sofia

9. The Church of the Holy Trinity in Bansko

10. The Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin in Samokov

Interest in museums has also grown over the last year. And while some of the most popular in the world, such as the Louvre in France, Osaka Castle in Japan and the Anne Frank House in the Netherlands, occupy the expected leading positions in the respective countries, in Portugal the most popular among those viewed in Street View is CR7 - the museum of Cristiano Ronaldo in the birthplace of the football legend Funchal, Madeira.

In Bulgaria, the leading place is occupied by the Boyana Church-Museum. And this is the ranking of the 10 most frequently visited museums in Bulgaria:

1. The Boyana Church in Sofia

2. The Museum of Illusions in Sofia

3. The National Museum of Natural History in Sofia

4. Mini Bulgaria Park in Veliko Tarnovo

5. The Salt Museum in Pomorie

6. The museum "Kakrinsko Hanche" in Kakrina, Lovech Municipality

7. Museum in Sofia

8. The Church-Museum "Christ Pantocrator" in Nessebar

9. The Rose Museum in Kazanlak

10. The Ethnographic Open-Air Museum "Etar" in Gabrovo

The Google Maps Street View feature was launched in Bulgaria in 2013, and numerous new locations and landmarks have been added since then to ensure the best possible user experience. Options have been added, such as visiting places inaccessible to cars, such as pedestrian areas or mountain peaks, while sitting comfortably at home. The first update of Street View is in 2018 and since then Google Street View cars visit Bulgaria almost every year to reflect the development of urban infrastructure and rural roads and sites.

To celebrate its 15th anniversary, Google Street View has added four new collections that you can view on your next Street View trip:

The Pyramids of Meroe in Sudan : Thanks to new panoramic images, you can see the ancient pyramids, which house the tombs of kings and queens of the Cush kingdom.

: Thanks to new panoramic images, you can see the ancient pyramids, which house the tombs of kings and queens of the Cush kingdom. Milan Cathedral : The Duomo is the largest in Italy and the third largest cathedral in Europe, providing the opportunity to enjoy one of the most beautiful views of Milan! Now everyone can look behind the scenes of this architectural and cultural treasure, thanks to the images provided with the support of Google Arts & Culture and the Cathedral of Milan.

: The Duomo is the largest in Italy and the third largest cathedral in Europe, providing the opportunity to enjoy one of the most beautiful views of Milan! Now everyone can look behind the scenes of this architectural and cultural treasure, thanks to the images provided with the support of Arts & Culture and the Cathedral of Milan. Les Invalides : Before the construction of the Eiffel Tower, the golden dome of the Les Invalides was the highest point in Paris. The new images of historic buildings in the so-called Home for the Disabled allows you to explore museums and monuments and learn more about France's military history through a virtual tour.

: Before the construction of the Eiffel Tower, the golden dome of the Les Invalides was the highest point in Paris. The new images of historic buildings in the so-called Home for the Disabled allows you to explore museums and monuments and learn more about France's military history through a virtual tour. Sydney Ferries in Australia: Sydney's iconic ferries will be digitally immortalized, thanks to a collaboration between Google and the New South Wales Transport Agency. This collection of panoramas will be available for viewing in Street View later this year, so people around the world can take a virtual tour of the Sydney ferry and embark on a journey along the city's stunning coastline.

Here are some of the most impressive shots in Street View, selected by Google

Are you scared of visiting an active volcano? A Google user from New Zealand did it so you don't have to - at the crater of Marum volcano on Ambrym Island in the New Hebrides of the Pacific.

The Wieliczka Salt Mine in Poland is a UNESCO site with galleries in which all decorative elements are made of salt.

Petra, does Jordan seem familiar to you? This real "set" is present in a number of famous films, including "Aladdin", "The Mummy Returns", "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" and "Transformers: Revenge".

Thanks to Google's collaboration with NASA, Street View users can experience what it's like to be an astronaut by "visiting" the International Space Station.

Dive into the Pacific Ocean and swim with sea lions off the coast of the Galapagos Islands.

Google prides itself on being able to capture so many of the wonders, history, and extraordinary objects and phenomena of the Street View world. However, this would not have been possible without the contribution of users around the world who take and share their Street View images. To facilitate this collaborative exploration and capture of the world, Google has launched Street View Studio, a new platform with all the tools you need to quickly publish single or entire groups of 360-degree images. To learn more, visit the Google Blog.

