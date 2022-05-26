Russia has allowed Gas Supplies to Gazprom Germany for 90 days

The Russian government has authorized the temporary lifting of "mirror sanctions" and allowed for 90 days the flow of natural gas supplies from Yamal LNG to Gazprom Marketing & Trading Singapore Ltd, which is part of Gazprom Germany, shows a government decree on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

Yamal Liquefied Natural Gas is a joint venture based around a liquefied natural gas plant located in Sabetta in the northeastern part of the Yamal Peninsula, Russia.

The decree was published on Wednesday on Russia's official Internet portal of legal information and signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Less than two weeks ago, the Kremlin announced that Russian sanctions imposed on the former German division of the state gas company Gazprom and other entities mean that these companies can no longer receive natural gas supplies from Russia.

Germany, Russia's largest customer in Europe, transferred Gazprom Germany - the energy trading, storage and transmission business abandoned by Russia's Gazprom, to its German energy regulator in early April to ensure energy security the country, reminds Reuters.

Earlier this week, however, Poland announced its decision to terminate an agreement with Russia on the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline due to Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

/BGNES