1/3 of the Signals for Dangerous Foods in the EU are from Bulgaria

"In 2 and a half years, Bulgaria has sent 660 notifications to the EU about dangerous foods. 85% of them are for imports of food from Turkey and as many pesticides. Bulgaria is one of the countries with the most signals, 1/3 of all in the Union. Turkey ranks second in the number of notifications for dangerous foods ". This was stated on Nova TV by molecular a biologist from "Active Consumers".

According to him, there is not enough food control at the border. "Of these 660, only 2 are for food from Bulgaria. However, clean food is not produced in our country. The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency must say from 100 trucks how many have actually passed the inspection. Many of the plant protection substances caught at the border are allowed in Turkey," he said.

According to him, pesticides lead to chronic diseases - tumors. "The strongest toxins are found in nuts. There is no information from the BFSA on the content of fruits and vegetables. Soaking in water cannot wash away pesticides because they are fat-soluble. Vinegar or lemon juice can be added, but natural poisons are heat-resistant", Ivanov explained.

