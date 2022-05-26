Bulgarian Author is Nominated for the Nobel Prize in Literature
Bulgarian Writer and poet Georgi Gospodinov has been nominated for the Nobel Prize in Literature.
The proposal was signed by chairwoman Zdravka Evtimova. Bulgaria's candidacy was sent a few months ago but so far there has been no response from the Swedish Nobel Committee.
Georgi Gospodinov is the most awarded Bulgarian writer outside Bulgaria, as well as the most translated - his works are available in more than 20 languages. His novel "Time Shelter" won the great Italian literary prize "Premio Strega Europeo". He also won the Grand Prize for Literature in Athens.
Georgi Gospodinov is also among the five finalists for the Italian Gregor von Rezzori Award. Gospodinov's nomination is for the novel "Time Shelter" (published by "Janet 45"), which in recent months has won not only the hearts of thousands of readers around the world but also positive reviews from prestigious international publications. In Italian, the novel is entitled Cronorifugio.
Other names on the Gregor von Rezzori Prize shortlist include Louise Erdrich, Benjamin Labatut, Javier Marias, Robin Robertson. The festival will take place from May 30 to June 1.
The award is given for the best work of foreign fiction translated into Italian.
