Bulgaria: By the End of May 7,000 Ukrainian Refugees will be Moved from Varna to other Cities

Nearly 7,000 Ukrainian refugees will be relocated from resorts near Varna inland from May 28th to 31st by rail.

The survey of refugees and the organization of logistics with the specific places where they will be accommodated are currently underway. This was said by Blagomir Kotsev, regional governor of Varna region during a briefing.

The refugees will be transported by rail. Additional wagons and autonomous trains will be launched so as not to mix passenger flows, the district administration explained.

About 18,000 of those fleeing the war will be transferred to state resorts.

About 60,000 Ukrainians are accommodated in hotels in our country. About 20,000 people have said they plan to return to Ukraine, and a large percentage of others have said they will look for accommodation in our country.

In an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio, hotelier Margarita Hristova complained that there was a lack of communication with the authorities:

"All refugees accommodated at the hotel have been informed that the last possible overnight stay at the hotel is May 31. I even made them personally sign a declaration, which we made here on the spot, that they were informed that they knew. I called to the crisis center to reaffirm. I have communicated with the ministries, they know about it. We have about 360 refugees. I have no feedback, no information."

/BNR