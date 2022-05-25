The EC is Proposing to Confiscate the Assets of Violators of EU Sanctions

The European Commission is proposing to confiscate the assets and property of violators of EU sanctions. This is stated in a statement issued by the EC in Brussels.

“Today, the European Commission has proposed that violations of EU restrictive measures be included in the EU's list of crimes," the statement said.

The EC is proposing that circumventing sanctions against Russia be considered a crime in the EU, the statement said.

In addition, the EC proposes to confiscate the assets and property of individuals and legal entities that have violated the sanctions.

"The purpose of today's proposals is to ensure that the assets of individuals and legal entities that violate restrictive measures can be effectively confiscated in the future," the document said.

/BGNES