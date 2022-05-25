The EC is Proposing to Confiscate the Assets of Violators of EU Sanctions

World » EU | May 25, 2022, Wednesday // 17:05
Bulgaria: The EC is Proposing to Confiscate the Assets of Violators of EU Sanctions @Pixabay

The European Commission is proposing to confiscate the assets and property of violators of EU sanctions. This is stated in a statement issued by the EC in Brussels.

Today, the European Commission has proposed that violations of EU restrictive measures be included in the EU's list of crimes," the statement said.

The EC is proposing that circumventing sanctions against Russia be considered a crime in the EU, the statement said.

In addition, the EC proposes to confiscate the assets and property of individuals and legal entities that have violated the sanctions.

"The purpose of today's proposals is to ensure that the assets of individuals and legal entities that violate restrictive measures can be effectively confiscated in the future," the document said.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sanctions, EU, EC, Russia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria