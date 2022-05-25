Will Bulgaria’s Prime Minister join the EU Liberals

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov intends to attend a meeting of the leaders of the liberal group "Renew Europe" (RE) - the third political force in the European Parliament.

This was announced by Politico, citing sources in Brussels.

The meeting will take place on May 30 in Brussels. It will precede the European Council, which starts on the same day. As usual, then the European leaders from the main groups in the EP come together.

The forthcoming meeting is the strongest signal that Petkov’s party, “We Continue the Change” (WCC), intends to join the EU liberals.

The RE meeting will be attended by people such as French President Emmanuel Macron, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, as well as EU Competition Commissioners Margrethe Vestager and Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton.

Stephane Sejourne, the leader of the RE parliamentary group, has been courting Petkov since his election victory on the basis of the anti-corruption platform in the autumn of 2021, Politico claims. The two discussed the possibility of WCC joining the Euroliberals in January, during one of the Bulgarian prime minister's trips to Brussels. He also met with the leaders of the Greens / European Free Alliance (EFA) - Ska Keller and Philippe Lambert.

"Good riddance, DPS?" The publication asks. According to it, one obstacle to Petkov's party's membership in the RE remains to be removed. And that is the fact that the “Movement for Rights and Freedoms” (DPS) is a member of the group, which is a rival of “We Continue the Change”. DPS MP Delyan Peevski has been sanctioned by the United States under the Magnitsky Act.

The “Movement: is regularly accused of corruption. And Petkov expressed fears that it would remain in the RE.

