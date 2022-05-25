Employee of a Funeral Agency is Detained in Relations to the 7 Bodies found near Sofia

Seven bodies of elderly people were found buried near the village of Klisura, near the capital Sofia. The Ministry of Interior confirmed that these were unregulated funerals. There is a detainee in the case.

According to unofficial information, the bodies belong to elderly people who were placed in hospices and had to be cremated after their death.

The Ministry of the Interior announced that the detainee was a 51-year-old man who, according to initial data, performed the funerals instead of the cremation.

According to unofficial information, he worked in a mourning agency. Also, according to unofficial data, it is quite possible that there are significantly more than seven buried bodies.

The signal for the discovered graves was received in the Ninth District Office on May 23 by a local resident. The buried bodies were found during the immediate inspection. The prosecutor's office was also notified. There are still inspections, interrogations, searches and clarification of whether the suspect has any accomplices.

/BNT