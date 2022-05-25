Day 91 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Separatists took over Settlements in Donetsk, Kyiv blew up Warehouse with 180 Russians inside

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Russian offensive in Donbas in advancing

Early this morning in Zaporizhzhia there was a Russian rocket attack, the city administration announced in its channel on the social network Telegram. There are still no reports of casualties or damage.

The Russian offensive in Donbas is advancing. At least 14 civilians have been killed in bombings in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions over the past 24 hours.

Russian sappers have completed the demining of the port in the occupied city of Mariupol, which is the largest Ukrainian port on the Sea of ​​Azov. Its demining enables Russia to transport goods and, possibly, troops more easily in the occupied territories between Crimea and Donetsk. The Ministry of Defense in Moscow announced that it will provide a corridor for safe passage from the Azov to the Black Sea from 8 o'clock local time.

Ukrainian Black Sea ports blocked

Russia is ready to provide a humanitarian corridor for food carriers to leave Ukraine. This was announced by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko, quoted by Interfax.

About 70 ships from 16 countries are blocked in Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

The other major Russian-occupied port, Kherson, remained unusable as the Ukrainian military mined the exit from the Dnieper estuary.

Pro-Russian separatists have taken over a city and two settlements in the Donetsk region

Pro-Russian separatists have taken over the city of Svitlodarsk and two other Ukrainian settlements in the Donetsk region, the district's governor Pavlo Kirilenko confirmed. Svitlodarsk is about 60 kilometers southwest of the city of Sievierodonetsk, where the main pressure of the Russian army in recent days has been concentrated. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has announced a unilateral ceasefire to allow civilians to leave besieged Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the statement a "pathetic lie".

EU proposes plan for reconstruction of Ukraine

In the three months since the war began, more than 20,000 alleged war crimes have been registered, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed during the World Economic Forum in Davos a platform for the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war. The financing of the reconstruction works remained unclear. Von der Layen also stressed that granting EU candidate status, including to Ukraine, is not a "grace ticket" and no "shortcut" to membership.

"Ukraine will eventually be part of the European Union," French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said after meeting with Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna.

The Ukrainian army blew up a Russian warehouse with 180 enemy soldiers inside

The Ukrainian army has managed to blow up a Russian warehouse, which housed enemy troops, said the Operational Tactical Group "East" of the Ukrainian Army. The attack killed 180 Russian soldiers at the time, who were in the warehouse.

According to the group's daily communiqué, in addition to the 180 casualties inflicted by the enemy, the Russian army lost 2 tanks, 5 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 armored personnel carriers, 3 artillery systems, 3 mortars and 3 unmanned aerial vehicles. The units also repulsed three Russian attacks in their direction.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army announced 9 more stopped attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. In this direction, 3 Russian tanks, 8 artillery systems and 18 armored personnel carriers were destroyed. “The air defense forces shot down 6 Orlan-10 drones and one ZALA reconnaissance drone.“

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces also announced an offensive by the enemy in the East. Russian forces fired artillery at Ukrainian positions in Zirkuni and undertook reconnaissance with fighting in the Pasika area, where they suffered casualties and withdrew. The enemy launched air strikes on Kramatorsk, Lyman and Sloviansk, and with the support of artillery, Russian troops advanced in the direction of Lyman. The fighting aroundSievierodonetsk continues with the greatest force, where the forces of the Russian Federation will try to completely encircle the city.

According to analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian forces have given up efforts to achieve a larger encirclement of Ukrainian troops in eastern Ukraine and are instead trying to secure smaller areas that would allow them to gradually achieve of superiority.

