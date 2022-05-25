Half of Bulgarian Hotels will let Ukrainian Refugees Stay for the Foreseeable Future

More than 23,000 beds in accommodations registered with the National Tourist Register have already been included in the new humanitarian program for the accommodation of Ukrainian refugees. In just two days, the percentage of applicants from hotels who have currently accommodated people with temporary protection has increased from 30 to 50%. In addition to them, another 60 new hotels have joined the program.

The new humanitarian program for accommodation of displaced persons from Ukraine starts on June 1 and provides for two options - BGN 15 for a bed and food or BGN 10 for a bed only. The program does not cover additional services such as room cleaning and laundry. The application is made after filling in the form and sending it to the e-mail support@ukraine.gov.bg

The form can be downloaded from this link: https://ukraine.gov.bg/bg/2022/05/20/the-humanitarian-program -for-accommodation-of-ukrainian-refugees-after-may-31-will-be-open-to-hotels/

Meanwhile, as Mariana Tosheva, head of the Operational Coordination Group and chair of the State Agency for Refugees, said yesterday, there has been an increased flow back to Ukraine's peaceful areas. In the last day alone, three times more people left Bulgaria than entered - 3076 left and 901 entered.

There is also interest in various parts of the country by Ukrainians. A special section has been created on the government portal, where Ukrainians can get acquainted with the regions of Bulgaria, their geographical features, basic livelihoods, traditions and more.

