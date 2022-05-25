Stoltenberg: Put Values above Profits

"Protecting our values is more important than making a profit," Jens Stoltenberg told the World Economic Forum in Davos.

NATO’s Secretary-General said the war in Ukraine had shown "how economic relations with authoritarian regimes can create vulnerabilities".

In a speech to the World Economic Forum in Davos, he highlighted trade with Russia and China.

Stoltenberg paid special attention to issues such as Russia's dominance in gas supplies to Europe, as well as offers from Chinese companies to manage 5G networks.

"International trade has undoubtedly brought great prosperity, but we must acknowledge that our economic elections have consequences for our security," the former Norwegian prime minister told people gathered at the event.

"Freedom is more important than free trade. Protecting our values ​​is more important than profit."

He said the fact that European countries could buy as much gas from Moscow as they wanted was "wrong" and "dangerous".

"This gives Russia a tool to intimidate and use us, and that has been clearly demonstrated now, unfortunately," the NATO chief said.

/BNR