Stoltenberg: Put Values above Profits
"Protecting our values is more important than making a profit," Jens Stoltenberg told the World Economic Forum in Davos.
NATO’s Secretary-General said the war in Ukraine had shown "how economic relations with authoritarian regimes can create vulnerabilities".
In a speech to the World Economic Forum in Davos, he highlighted trade with Russia and China.
Stoltenberg paid special attention to issues such as Russia's dominance in gas supplies to Europe, as well as offers from Chinese companies to manage 5G networks.
"International trade has undoubtedly brought great prosperity, but we must acknowledge that our economic elections have consequences for our security," the former Norwegian prime minister told people gathered at the event.
"Freedom is more important than free trade. Protecting our values is more important than profit."
He said the fact that European countries could buy as much gas from Moscow as they wanted was "wrong" and "dangerous".
"This gives Russia a tool to intimidate and use us, and that has been clearly demonstrated now, unfortunately," the NATO chief said.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Day 91 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Separatists took over Settlements in Donetsk, Kyiv blew up Warehouse with 180 Russians inside
- » Orban will be able to Rule with Decrees due to the War in Ukraine
- » Biden calls for Tougher Gun Laws after Shooting in Texas School left 21 Victims
- » Day 90 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Kyiv accused Russia of Attacking Civilians, Zelensky with a Plan “B” if he gets Killed
- » Lavrov: Western Politicians have Obviously Not Learned their Lessons about Russia at School
- » A Bulgarian Delegation will Not Take Part in the Official May 24th Ceremony in Moscow