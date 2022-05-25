Exactly 100 New Cases of COVID-19 have been Registered in Bulgaria

The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are exactly 100, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2501 tests were performed during the day. There were 82,111 active cases and 231 patients reported as cured.

There are 3 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, all of whom have not been vaccinated. Thus, the total number of victims of the pandemic reached 37,109.

470 people are hospitalized. There are 40 in intensive care units.

There are 10 new patients in hospitals.

The doses of vaccines administered per day are 35. A total of 4,395,803 doses have been administered to date.

/BTA