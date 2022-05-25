Bulgaria: 7 Bodies were Found close to a Cemetery near Bankya

7 bodies were found close to a cemetery near Bankya, on the road to Klisura. This was confirmed by the Ministry of Interior.

According to unofficial information, these are elderly people who died of natural causes.

Pre-trial proceedings have been instituted in the case. The investigation is being conducted by the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office.

Investigative actions are currently underway.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT