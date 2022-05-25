Bulgaria: 7 Bodies were Found close to a Cemetery near Bankya
7 bodies were found close to a cemetery near Bankya, on the road to Klisura. This was confirmed by the Ministry of Interior.
According to unofficial information, these are elderly people who died of natural causes.
Pre-trial proceedings have been instituted in the case. The investigation is being conducted by the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office.
Investigative actions are currently underway.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » A Car with Ukrainian Registration was Set on Fire in Varna
- » A Dead Newborn wrapped in a Plastic Bag was found in Sofia
- » A 38-year-old Man from Burgas was Detained for Hammering Pickaxes into Ukrainian Cars
- » A Bus with Ukrainian Citizens caught Fire in Bulgaria
- » 4 People Died in a Fire at a Nursing Home in Varna
- » Cuba: At least 22 Casualties in a Hotel Explosion in Havana