Bulgaria: 7 Bodies were Found close to a Cemetery near Bankya

Society » INCIDENTS | May 25, 2022, Wednesday // 08:53
7 bodies were found close to a cemetery near Bankya, on the road to Klisura. This was confirmed by the Ministry of Interior.

According to unofficial information, these are elderly people who died of natural causes.

Pre-trial proceedings have been instituted in the case. The investigation is being conducted by the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office.

Investigative actions are currently underway.

/BNT

