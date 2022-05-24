Lavrov: Western Politicians have Obviously Not Learned their Lessons about Russia at School

“Western politicians have obviously studied poorly while in school and have not understood what Russia is. That is why they do not understand what they are saying when they comment on the ‘defeat of Russia’”. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, quoted by RIA Novosti.

“They say that Russia must capitulate, surrender, and that ‘Russia must be defeated’, to ensure that Russia will ‘lose on the battlefield’ ... Probably these politicians did not learn their lessons in school. They are drawing wrong conclusions from their previous understandings of what Russia is.”

A few days ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia's strategic defeat was "obvious", simply that "the cowards of the Russian Federation do not have the courage to admit it."

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the presidential office, said Ukraine "will win when Russia loses everything" and that "Ukraine is a symbol of the end of the Russian Federation's understanding with which they have lived for the past 20 years."

