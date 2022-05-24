Lavrov: Western Politicians have Obviously Not Learned their Lessons about Russia at School
“Western politicians have obviously studied poorly while in school and have not understood what Russia is. That is why they do not understand what they are saying when they comment on the ‘defeat of Russia’”. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, quoted by RIA Novosti.
“They say that Russia must capitulate, surrender, and that ‘Russia must be defeated’, to ensure that Russia will ‘lose on the battlefield’ ... Probably these politicians did not learn their lessons in school. They are drawing wrong conclusions from their previous understandings of what Russia is.”
A few days ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia's strategic defeat was "obvious", simply that "the cowards of the Russian Federation do not have the courage to admit it."
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the presidential office, said Ukraine "will win when Russia loses everything" and that "Ukraine is a symbol of the end of the Russian Federation's understanding with which they have lived for the past 20 years."
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Nova
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » A Bulgarian Delegation will Not Take Part in the Official May 24th Ceremony in Moscow
- » Russian Political Scientist: Let’s Conquer what We Can then Declare it a Goal of the Operation
- » Lavrov: With the arrival of Scholz, Germany lost the last Signs of Independence
- » Colonel on Russia TV1: The Whole World is Against Us
- » Russian Oligarch Laughed at Putin for Cutting Off Gas to Bulgaria
- » Lavrov: The EU has become an Aggressive and Militant Player