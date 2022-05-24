Bulgarian PM with School Memories: It was very Difficult for me to Learn Russian

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov celebrated May 24 together with the students from the 7th Sofia University “St. Heptads" school. In front of them he shared memories of his years at school, what was his most difficult subject and why he ran away from class.

"Russian was very difficult for me. It was very difficult for me with the maturities. I remember not being very happy when classes or tests came. And I have to admit that I ran away for an hour or two. But this is the worst thing," Petkov said.

He defined himself as a good student. In Russian, however, he had a bad grade. "Most of my grades were 6 (equivalent of A). However, I also had a 2 (equivalent of F) in physics in seventh grade. It was interesting because in 12th grade I wanted to be a physicist. When you get 2s, work and don't give up," he said.

The Prime Minister also said that he liked the Bulgarian language and literature very much. He boasted that he had always been good at math. "Although it looks like a boring subject, it actually offers a lot of possibilities. You can be proud that mathematics is taught at a very high level in Bulgaria ", he specified.

In front of the students, Petkov reported the introduction of new technologies and the influence of social networks. He, therefore, called on young people to spend more time reading books: “A good book can be an adventure. It's worth it! ”He said.

"The holy brothers Cyril and Methodius bequeathed to Bulgaria the greatest and most valuable gift - writing. The "А" and "Б" that are used by over 200 million people today. That alphabet through which we leave the brightest trace in world history. That is why May 24 is the brightest holiday that makes us proud to be Bulgarians! ”He said about the holiday.

/Nova