A Bulgarian Delegation will Not Take Part in the Official May 24th Ceremony in Moscow

For the first time in 30 years, a delegation from the Bulgarian embassy will not take part in the official ceremony organized by the Russian authorities on the occasion of May 24 in front of the monument to the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius in Moscow.

The celebration of the Day of Slavic Literature and Culture, as the holiday in Russia, is called, will begin at 10 a.m. Moscow and Bulgarian times with a prayer service in front of the monument of the Holy Apostles and Enlighteners on the Slavic Square in the center of Moscow.

In the evening on the Red Square a gala concert entitled "Faith. Hope. Love" was organized, which will be opened by the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill. Among the participants are famous opera singers, conductor and artistic director of the Mariinsky Theater Valery Gergiev.

The Russian National Youth Symphony Orchestra and a mixed choir of 365 people. The program includes works by Glinka, Tchaikovsky, Rimsky-Korsakov and Rachmaninoff. The Day of Slavic Literature and Culture received the status of an official holiday in Russia in 1991.

/BNR