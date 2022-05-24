COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 293 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Two hundred and ninety-three new cases of coronavirus have been registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. Thirteen people have died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The new cases were identified by 6573 tests (4.46 percent were positive).

Over 62 percent of newly infected people have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (have not completed a vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in our country is already 1,163,706. They were detected by 9,971,266 tests (11.67 percent are positive).

92.31 percent of the 13 people who died in the last 24 hours (i.e. 12 people) were not vaccinated against COVID-19.

The total number of deaths in Bulgaria after coronavirus infection is 37,106.

483 people are hospitalized, 41 of them in the intensive care units. There are a total of 82,245 active cases.

There are 60 new patients in the hospital during the last 24 hours. More than 81 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

1,716 people with a positive coronavirus test were reported cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of healed is 1,044,355.

639 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were given in the last 24 hours. Their total number since the beginning of vaccination in our country is 4,395,768. 2,058,679 people have completed a vaccination course. 756,052 people received a booster (booster) dose, i.e. they were revaccinated.

/BTA