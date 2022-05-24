Bulgarians Celebrate May 24 - Day of the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius

May 24 - The Day of the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius, of the Bulgarian alphabet, education and culture and of Slavic literature in Sofia will be traditionally marked with a procession and a festive program in front of the National Library, which will begin at 11 a.m.

The traditional procession will start from Independence Square at 10.30 a.m. and will end in front of the monument to the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius in front of the National Library, where the ceremony will begin at 11.00 a.m.

"We invite all citizens of Sofia on May 24 at 11 a.m. for the most popular singing of the anthem ‘Varvi narode vazrodeni’ (Go, nation reborn) on the occasion of 130 years since its writing, as well as 50 years since the erection of the monument to Cyril and Methodius," said Miroslav Borsos, Deputy Mayor of Sofia.

"In front of the National Library we invited a young Bulgarian poet - Ivan Landzhev, to deliver the national speech as a representative of the young Bulgarian intelligentsia, and then from 12 o'clock all schools will present their programs to the National Theater," said Borsos.

Until tomorrow, in the Metropolitan Church "St. Nedelya" in Sofia, the holy relics of the co-apostolic brothers Cyril and Methodius will be are on display for national worship. The relics were brought from the Esphigmenou Holy Monastery, where they are kept.

In honor of the holy brothers from 9 o'clock in the cathedral will be celebrated a hierarch's holy liturgy. At 5 p.m. is the evening service.

To the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius we owe not just our alphabet, but our national self-confidence, said in a greeting on the occasion of May 24 the Minister of Education and Science, Academician Nikolay Denkov. According to him, it depends on our joint efforts today to preserve the strategic place of Bulgaria not only in the cultural and historical heritage but also in the present and future of Europe.

Minister Denkov congratulates all the successors of the bright mission of the First Teachers for the preservation and dissemination of the Bulgarian language, Bulgarian culture, spirituality and tradition. "As long as you have it, Bulgaria will also have it, because the nation does not fall where knowledge lives! ", said the Minister of Education.

Today, the Sofia City Art Gallery, the Regional History Museum, the Vrana Park-Museum and the Zoo will work with "free entrance".

