EC: Bulgaria should Reduce its overall Dependence on Fossil Fuels and their Imports

Business » ENERGY | May 23, 2022, Monday // 17:32
Bulgaria should reduce its overall dependence on fossil fuels and their imports by accelerating the development of energy from renewable sources - this recommendation is contained in the spring package of the European Semester announced today.

The document adds that this could be done by our country diversifying its supplies of natural gas and increasing interconnectors with neighboring countries for this purpose.

It is also recommended that Bulgaria strengthen energy efficiency in industry and in the private and public building stock, as well as promote sustainable solutions in central heating. For next year, Bulgaria must ensure that the growth of public spending is in line with the overall budget policy, given the ongoing temporary and targeted support for the most vulnerable households and companies to energy prices, as well as for refugees from Ukraine.

Our country must also increase public investment in green and digital transition and energy security, including using the Reconstruction and Development Mechanism, the RepowerEU Energy Independence Plan and other European funds.

After 2023, Bulgaria must pursue a tax policy aimed at achieving a reasonable medium-term budget.

