30% of all Liquefied Gas supplies to Greece are for Bulgaria

A historic record for the liquefied natural gas terminal on the Greek island of Revithoussa, near the capital Athens, is expected in June, the Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported.

30 percent of the total capacity of the expected deliveries is for Bulgaria, the media estimates, referring to the terminal operator. Smaller quantities are destined for the Romanian market.

Next month, liquefied gas tankers will arrive every two days. 7 tankers were planned, now there are 14. Kathimerini compares the situation with that in April and this month when there are two arriving tankers a week.

The increased traffic at the liquefied gas terminal in Revithoussa will continue in the coming months, the Greek edition notes. The reason - domestic demand in Greece is expected to grow, and exports to Bulgaria will continue.

Kathimerini commented that this is an entirely new situation at Revithoussa 's liquefied natural gas terminal and is due to the interruption of Russian gas to Bulgaria, Kathimerini was quoted as saying by BNR.

Another floating storage tank is to be added to Revithoussa by July, which will increase the terminal's capacity by 150,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas. This is considered necessary for Greece's energy security in the event of a complete disruption of Russian gas supplies, the newspaper reported.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ